NiKo joins G2’s CS:GO team

One of the best riflers in CS:GO and former FaZe Clan star NiKo has been signed by G2 Esports to compete alongside his cousin, the organization announced today.

NiKo’s addition to the team bumps G2’s CS:GO roster up to six players. The reveal, which depicts the capture of NiKo, ends with the unification of the star rifler and his cousin, huNter-. The prospect of facing these two superstars on the same team will be a challenge to those looking to take down the new and improved G2.

WE GOT HIM pic.twitter.com/z0AML7J8rR — G2 Esports (@G2esports) October 28, 2020

It’s unclear if G2 will follow in the footsteps of other organizations like Astralis and continue with an extended six-man roster since the organization didn’t reveal that a player would step down. But François “⁠AmaNEk⁠” Delaunay is likely set to be on his way out, according to a report by HLTV.

This roster change signifies the end of NiKo’s extended three and a half year tenure with FaZe following his move from mousesports. During that time with FaZe, NiKo made a name for himself as one of the best players in CS:GO history. He won countless trophies with FaZe, most notably ESL One New York in 2017 and EPICENTER 2018.

NiKo, who transitioned to the in-game leadership role on FaZe during the latter half of his stint, will likely move back to his comfortable rifling position or take up the role of secondary caller since G2 has nexa, one of the best fragging in-game leaders in the world.

G2 are set to face off against FURIA in Group C of the BLAST Premier Fall Series 2020 on Nov. 2.