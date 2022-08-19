Jks on adapting to G2: ‘T side, it might take a little bit to get used to it’

CS:GO fans and some pundits shared their concern when the former Complexity rifler Justin “jks” Savage’s move to G2 was initially reported in July due to a supposed role clash with Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač for the lurker role.

The transfer and Rasmus “⁠HooXi⁠” Nielsen’s arrival became official earlier this week, and fans will get to see the new G2 lineup tomorrow at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. Ahead of their debut with the roster, Jks said some players will have to play more aggressively in the T side, such as huNter- most likely, while he has more passive roles.

“The CT side I think it’s fine, I have like one or two new spots on CT side, but I don’t think it’s difficult to learn CT side,” jks said in an interview with HLTV. ” I think it’s just about playing together as a team, CT side won’t be much of a problem. I think, T side, it might take a little bit to get used to it. I have a lot of my spots, still, but it’s not really about spots on either side, it’s more about how the team wants to play and how we wanna play together. That’s something I need to get used to and just the way they react off info, the things that they like to do, I think that’s more what I need to get used to.”

Jks was brought in to replace Audric “JACKZ” Jug and will take the anchor role on CT side, according to G2’s head coach Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam. HooXi, on the other hand, came from Copenhagen Flames to replace Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen and take the in-game leadership responsibilities.

“T side, we’re still talking about, there’s gonna be some changes from the old [G2] team I’m fairly certain,” jks said. “Some people are going to be more aggressive and I’m put into the team to play more passive and fill some of the spots. We just have to see how that goes, over time I think it’ll get more comfortable and easier for me. But it’s not completely the same how I used to play, put it that way, but I still have a bit of a mix between my old playstyle and something that I need to learn and become used to.”

G2 will debut against Team Liquid tomorrow at 7am CT at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. These two teams are in group B alongside Natus Vincere and Complexity.