Imperial, CS:GO coach peacemaker part ways

Brazilian CS:GO coach peacemaker has departed the Imperial project, home of two-time Major champions Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau after spending the last six months as the head coach.

The 34-year-old is no longer under contract with Imperial and will pursue another opportunity as a coach “with a lot of commitment and now even more experience”, he said on his Twitter announcement. He thanked FalleN, fer, fnx, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, and boltz for their time together, as well as the Imperial management.

Obrigado pela oportunidade de representar o Brasil ao lado de vocês @FalleNCS @fer @linfnx @vini @Boltz @ferrer @felippeone @MaeVERDADEIRA @sportsbetiobr 💚



Estou livre de contrato e vou continuar sendo Coach, com muito comprometimento e agora ainda mais experiente. Até breve — Luis Peacemaker (@peacemaker) August 12, 2022

During his time with Imperial, peacemaker helped the team to qualify for PGL Antwerp Major in May, the first of the two Valve-sponsored tournaments of the year. Imperial nearly made into the playoffs of the competition but struggled to replicate the same good form later on in other S-tier events like IEM Cologne in July.

FalleN, the captain of the team, said in the announcement of peacemaker’s departure that there are going to be roster changes in the team for the second half of the season and that peacemaker’s exit is the first one. This lines up with reports that fnx is reportedly on his way out of the team and will reportedly be replaced by the former MIBR player Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes.

It’s unclear at the moment if Imperial will sign a new coach to replace peacemaker or if all the practice and anti-strat responsibilities will be handled by FalleN and the rest of the players.