IEM Rio Legends Stage day one roundup: MOUZ crush Liquid, Spirit defeat BNE with a perfect T side

The first day of the Legends Stage at the IEM CS:GO Rio Major has begun.

Eight teams join the action in Brazil, taking on the eight squads that advanced to second stage of the tournament from the Challengers Stage. Overall, the first day will bring us 16 best-of-one series today, which will seed the teams into 2-0, 1-1, and 0-2 brackets for tomorrow.

With as many matches taking place today, it’s tough to keep up with all of them. You can also check out the scores and schedule for the tournament.

This article will be regularly updated as the matches during the first day of the Legends Stage finish.

MOUZ dominate Liquid, Spirit outmaneuver Bad News Eagles

Team Liquid were hoping to start their Major run strong but were obliterated by MOUZ in their first game of the Legends Stage at the Rio Major. The European side defeated Liquid 16-2 after a tremendous terrorist side, where they collected 13 rounds thanks to JDC and frozen’s heroics, who recorded 23-6 and 22-6 KD ratios, respectively. In the second matchup Spirit also showcased a dominating form in their victory over Bad News Eagles. The Kosovan side boasted impressive eight round on the T side but couldn’t find any successes in the CT side, resulting in Spirit winning 16-8.

FaZe and Cloud9 clash on stage

FaZe Clan and Cloud9’s match spearheads the second round of matches. Two giants in the CS:GO world are set to clash on the Riocentre stage, with Sprout hoping to pull off an upset off-stage against BIG.