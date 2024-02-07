Category:
Counter-Strike

IEM Katowice playoff teams vote to play on new CS2 patch ahead of RMR qualifiers

Jumping right in.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 03:59 pm
Screenshot taken of Inferno's A Bombsite in CS2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Counter-Strike 2′s biggest post-launch update went live yesterday, and it included several gameplay and networking changes that pro players competing at IEM Katowice have voted to adopt right away before the playoffs.

Recommended Videos

ESL announced today that the teams competing in the playoffs at IEM Katowice have decided the playoff stage will be played on the latest update after the tournament organizer “gathered feedback” from the competing teams.

Official ESL announcement of IEM Katowice's switch to latest CS2 update.
It’s official. Screenshot via @ESL on Twitter/X

This decision was made with respect to the start of the European RMR event next week, which determines which teams will attend the very first CS2 Major in Copenhagen. Several new changes to gameplay are included in this update, so teams want to get as much playtime on the latest patch as they can.

Smokes have changed significantly as they now cast shadows, while “rendering and animation” have been improved. These new shadows, though, appear to make it easier to see character models inside smoke plumes and in certain angles and spots.

Another major change is the reduction of peeker’s advantage, which has traditionally rewarded wide swingers while putting angle holders at a distinct disadvantage. The amount of peeker’s advantage in the steady state is reduced by 16 milliseconds, and the number of situations where a large peeker’s advantage is afforded “due to excessive command queue depth” has been reduced.

These are some pretty significant changes to CS2 gameplay, but considering how important the RMRs are to any competitive team, it makes sense that squads want to get started on the new update if they’re still playing.

In addition to players wanting more experience on the new update, it also might be an instance where players simply prefer the new update. The reduction of peeker’s advantage and the changes to smokes, among other updates, have had a generally positive reception from most players.

related content
Read Article CS2 devs aren’t mad, they’re just disappointed in NSFW player sticker crafts
A team of Counter-Terrorists stand posing ready for battle in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 devs aren’t mad, they’re just disappointed in NSFW player sticker crafts
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Spirit’s donk lives up to hype at IEM Katowice 2024, leading MVP race after group stage
Donk, from Team Spirit, stares forward at a media day for CS:GO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Spirit’s donk lives up to hype at IEM Katowice 2024, leading MVP race after group stage
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article CS2 players praise A Call to Arms update, claiming ‘game is finally playable’
Overpass CS2 Short Water B site
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players praise A Call to Arms update, claiming ‘game is finally playable’
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Counter-Strike 2: The most rare and valuable knife skins in CS2, ranked
Talon Knife Fade in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike 2: The most rare and valuable knife skins in CS2, ranked
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case
A player wields a Kukri Knife in CS2's warehouse.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article CS2 devs aren’t mad, they’re just disappointed in NSFW player sticker crafts
A team of Counter-Terrorists stand posing ready for battle in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 devs aren’t mad, they’re just disappointed in NSFW player sticker crafts
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Spirit’s donk lives up to hype at IEM Katowice 2024, leading MVP race after group stage
Donk, from Team Spirit, stares forward at a media day for CS:GO.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Spirit’s donk lives up to hype at IEM Katowice 2024, leading MVP race after group stage
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article CS2 players praise A Call to Arms update, claiming ‘game is finally playable’
Overpass CS2 Short Water B site
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 players praise A Call to Arms update, claiming ‘game is finally playable’
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Counter-Strike 2: The most rare and valuable knife skins in CS2, ranked
Talon Knife Fade in CS2.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike 2: The most rare and valuable knife skins in CS2, ranked
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case
A player wields a Kukri Knife in CS2's warehouse.
Category:
Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
All Kukri Knife CS2 skins in the Kilowatt Case
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 7, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.