IEM Katowice 2020 revealed with a $500,000 prize pool

One of the biggest events in CS:GO has returned. IEM Katowice is set to take center stage next year.

The 16-team tournament will be held in the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland from Feb. 28 to March 1. Similar to previous iterations, teams will battle it out for a $500,000 prize pool.

Ten teams will be directly invited and six will be determined by regional qualifiers. More details are set to be announced closer to the event.

Screengrab via IntelExremeMasters

Unlike this year, IEM Katowice 2020 won’t be a CS:GO Major event. But it’ll be the first of two Major-level tournaments that are a part of the ESL Pro Tour global circuit, the second of which will be ESL One Cologne in July.

The winner will edge closer to an Intel Grand Slam season three victory. Team Liquid will be looking to defend their throne since they overtook Astralis and became the victors of season two in record time by winning the circuit in 63 days.

Astralis will be looking to retake the title after they dominated IEM Katowice 2019, winning the first Major of the year. But due to the recent roster changes in the post-Major shuffle, teams like FaZe Clan, Vitality, and G2 Esports could be gunning for the crown, too.