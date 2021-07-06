IEM Cologne 2021: Scores, bracket, schedule

It’s been 16 months, but LAN events have returned to the competitive CS:GO.
As the world begins to heal and the CS:GO environment returns to normal, 24 teams have traveled to a five-star hotel in Cologne, Germany for IEM Cologne 2021. These teams will compete in a safe and sterile environment, on LAN, for the lion’s share of a $1 million prize pool.
LANs have been away for so long that IEM Cologne will be the offline debut for several pro players, as well as the newest addition to the map pool, Ancient. The action begins on July 6, when 16 teams will compete in a play-in stage to determine the eight that will move on to the primary group stage. Six teams will advance past the group stage to the playoffs.
Here’s all the information you’ll need to keep up with the action at IEM Cologne, including a full team list, the brackets, and scores.
Participating teams
Play-in teams
- Team Spirit
- Complexity Gaming
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Evil Geniuses
- Team One
- MIBR
- Renegades
- ViCi Gaming
- BIG
- mousesports
- Team Vitality
- FaZe Clan
- Bad News Bears
- OG
- Team LDLC
- Sprout
Directly qualified teams
- Gambit Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Heroic
- Virtus Pro
- Astralis
- G2 Esports
- FURIA Esports
- Team Liquid
Bracket and schedule
Play-in bracket
Group A bracket
Group B bracket
All times CT, all matches best-of-three unless noted otherwise.
July 6
- Play-in stage upper bracket round one (best-of-one)
- Ninjas in Pyjamas 16-7 Team LDLC (Ancient)
- mousesports 16-7 Bad News Bears (Nuke)
- Team Spirit 22-18 MIBR (Inferno)
- Team Vitality 16-8 Renegades (Overpass)
- OG 16-6 Team One (Inferno)
- BIG 16-8 Sprout (Dust2)
- FaZe Clan 16-12 Evil Geniuses (Mirage)
- Complexity 16-10 ViCi Gaming (Mirage)
- Play-in stage lower bracket round one
- Team LDLC 2-0 Bad News Bears (16-9 Inferno, 16-6 Mirage)
- Renegades 2-0 MIBR (19-15 Vertigo, 16-14 Mirage)
- Play-in stage upper bracket round two
- NiP 2-0 mousesports (16-8 Mirage, 16-11 Ancient)
- Team Vitality 2-1 Team Spirit (SPI 16-14 Dust2, VIT 16-13 Mirage, VIT 16-12 Nuke)
- BIG 2-0 OG (16-9 Dust2, 19-17 Mirage)
- FaZe 2-0 Complexity (16-13 Dust2, 16-6 Nuke)
July 7
- Play-in stage lower bracket round one
- 6:30am CT: Team One vs. Sprout
- 6:30am CT: Evil Geniuses vs. ViCi Gaming
- Play-in stage lower bracket round two
- 9:45am CT: LDLC vs Complexity
- 9:45am CT: Renegades vs TBD
- 1pm CT: Team Spirit vs TBD
- 1pm CT: mousesports vs TBD
July 8
- Group A upper bracket round one
- 6:30am CT: Gambit Esports vs. TBD
- 6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. TBD
- 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. TBD
- 9:45am CT: G2 Esports vs. TBD
- Group B upper bracket round one
- 1pm CT: Natus Vincere vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: FURIA Esports vs. TBD
July 9
- Group B upper bracket round one
- 6:30am CT: Astralis vs. TBD
- 6:30am CT: Heroic vs. TBD
- Group A upper bracket round two
- 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket round one
- 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
July 10
- Group B lower bracket round one
- 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Group A lower bracket round two
- 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
- Group B upper bracket round two
- 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD
July 11
- Group B lower bracket round two
- 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD
- 9:45am CT: Group A upper bracket round three
- 9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket round three
- 1pm CT: Group B upper bracket round three
- 1pm CT: Group B lower bracket round three
July 16
- 9am CT: Quarterfinal No. 1
- 12:15pm CT: Quarterfinal No. 2
July 17
- 9am CT: Semifinal No. 1
- 12:15pm CT: Semifinal No. 2
July 18
- 9am CT: Grand Finals (best-of-five)