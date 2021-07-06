IEM Cologne 2021: Scores, bracket, schedule

Here's all the info you need to keep up with CS:GO's return to LAN.

It’s been 16 months, but LAN events have returned to the competitive CS:GO.

As the world begins to heal and the CS:GO environment returns to normal, 24 teams have traveled to a five-star hotel in Cologne, Germany for IEM Cologne 2021. These teams will compete in a safe and sterile environment, on LAN, for the lion’s share of a $1 million prize pool.

LANs have been away for so long that IEM Cologne will be the offline debut for several pro players, as well as the newest addition to the map pool, Ancient. The action begins on July 6, when 16 teams will compete in a play-in stage to determine the eight that will move on to the primary group stage. Six teams will advance past the group stage to the playoffs.

Here’s all the information you’ll need to keep up with the action at IEM Cologne, including a full team list, the brackets, and scores.

Participating teams

Play-in teams

Team Spirit

Complexity Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Evil Geniuses

Team One

MIBR

Renegades

ViCi Gaming

BIG

mousesports

Team Vitality

FaZe Clan

Bad News Bears

OG

Team LDLC

Sprout

Directly qualified teams

Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere

Heroic

Virtus Pro

Astralis

G2 Esports

FURIA Esports

Team Liquid

Bracket and schedule

Play-in bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group A bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Group B bracket

Screengrab via Liquipedia

All times CT, all matches best-of-three unless noted otherwise.

July 6

Play-in stage upper bracket round one (best-of-one) Ninjas in Pyjamas 16-7 Team LDLC (Ancient) mousesports 16-7 Bad News Bears (Nuke) Team Spirit 22-18 MIBR (Inferno) Team Vitality 16-8 Renegades (Overpass) OG 16-6 Team One (Inferno) BIG 16-8 Sprout (Dust2) FaZe Clan 16-12 Evil Geniuses (Mirage) Complexity 16-10 ViCi Gaming (Mirage)

Play-in stage lower bracket round one Team LDLC 2-0 Bad News Bears (16-9 Inferno, 16-6 Mirage) Renegades 2-0 MIBR (19-15 Vertigo, 16-14 Mirage)

Play-in stage upper bracket round two NiP 2-0 mousesports (16-8 Mirage, 16-11 Ancient) Team Vitality 2-1 Team Spirit (SPI 16-14 Dust2, VIT 16-13 Mirage, VIT 16-12 Nuke) BIG 2-0 OG (16-9 Dust2, 19-17 Mirage) FaZe 2-0 Complexity (16-13 Dust2, 16-6 Nuke)



July 7

Play-in stage lower bracket round one 6:30am CT: Team One vs. Sprout 6:30am CT: Evil Geniuses vs. ViCi Gaming

Play-in stage lower bracket round two 9:45am CT: LDLC vs Complexity 9:45am CT: Renegades vs TBD 1pm CT: Team Spirit vs TBD 1pm CT: mousesports vs TBD



July 8

Group A upper bracket round one 6:30am CT: Gambit Esports vs. TBD 6:30am CT: Team Liquid vs. TBD 9:45am CT: Virtus Pro vs. TBD 9:45am CT: G2 Esports vs. TBD

Group B upper bracket round one 1pm CT: Natus Vincere vs. TBD 1pm CT: FURIA Esports vs. TBD



July 9

Group B upper bracket round one 6:30am CT: Astralis vs. TBD 6:30am CT: Heroic vs. TBD

Group A upper bracket round two 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Group A lower bracket round one 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD



July 10

Group B lower bracket round one 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

Group A lower bracket round two 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

Group B upper bracket round two 9:45am CT: TBD vs. TBD 1pm CT: TBD vs. TBD



July 11

Group B lower bracket round two 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD 6:30am CT: TBD vs. TBD

9:45am CT: Group A upper bracket round three

9:45am CT: Group A lower bracket round three

1pm CT: Group B upper bracket round three

1pm CT: Group B lower bracket round three

July 16

9am CT: Quarterfinal No. 1

12:15pm CT: Quarterfinal No. 2

July 17

9am CT: Semifinal No. 1

12:15pm CT: Semifinal No. 2

July 18