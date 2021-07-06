No upsets in first round of IEM Cologne 2021 play-in stage

NiP vs. mousesports has everything to be the best match of IEM Cologne's play-in second round.

The first round of the IEM Cologne 2021 play-in stage, the first CS:GO LAN tournament since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, featured eight matches in total and finished with no upsets.

Given that ESL used the best-of-one format for the opening round, it was expected that at least one underdog would take advantage of that and surprise a favored team. The biggest underdog of the tournament, ViCi Gaming, let a 6-3 lead slip away against Complexity. MIBR were close to beating Team Spirit, both in regulation and the first overtime, but wasted seven map points and let Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov and crew run away with the game in the second overtime.

Now that the first round of the IEM Cologne play-in stage is done, the tournament will use the best-of-three format for the rest of the matches. It’s a double-elimination bracket, so four teams will be sent home after the first round of the lower bracket is concluded. Eight of the 16 teams attending this stage will advance to the main event, which will kick off on Thursday, July 8.

Here are the results of the first round of the IEM Cologne play-in stage and the next matchups.

Results

NiP 16-6 LDLC

mousesports 16-7 Bad News Bears

Spirit 22-18 MIBR

BIG 16-8 Sprout

Vitality 16-6 Renegades

Complexity 16-10 ViCi

OG 16-6 Team oNe

FaZe 16-12 Evil Geniuses

Upper bracket matchups

Tuesday, July 6

9:55am CT: NiP vs. mousesports

10am CT: Vitality vs. Spirit

12:45pm CT: Complexity vs. FaZe

1:25pm CT: OG vs. BIG

Lower bracket matchups

Tuesday, July 6

10am CT: LDLC vs. Bad News Bears

1:25pm CT: MIBR vs. Renegades

Wednesday, July 7