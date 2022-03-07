How to watch ESL Pro League season 15

The 15th season of ESL Pro League, one of the most prestigious CS:GO tournaments in the world, is set to run from March 9 to April 10 with a total of 24 teams in attendance.

This edition of the Pro League will be the first since season 10 to be played on LAN. The past four editions had to be played online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature an $823,000 prize pool and will be played in a studio environment from Düsseldorf, Germany. Unlike IEM Katowice, ESL’s last big tournament, this Pro League won’t have a live crowd during the playoffs.

Teams like Natus Vincere, FaZe, G2, and Vitality are some of the biggest candidates to win the tournament. This will be the second big tournament to be played amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as a result of the war, ESL has prohibited Virtus Pro and Gambit, two organizations with “apparent ties” to the Russian government, to display their brand. Their players are free to attend the event as long as they use a neutral name, and don’t represent Russia, their organizations, or their sponsors on their clothing.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESL Pro League season 15.

Stream

ESL Pro League season 15 will be mainly broadcast on ESL’s main Twitch channel, but the last day of each group will have simultaneous matches going on, so don’t forget to check the second and third Twitch channel to follow your favorite team. There will also be alternate broadcasts such as Gaules (Portuguese) and 99Damage (Germany) for those who prefer to watch it in their own first language.

Format

The 24 teams in attendance were split into four groups of six. The groups will be played separately, which means the action on Group B only starts after Group A is finished. All teams will play each other during the group stage in best-of-three series. The group winners advance straight to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed squads move to the Round of 12.

The playoffs will place the teams in a single-elimination bracket and all the matches are best-of-three series, except the best-of-five grand final. The winner of ESL Pro League season 15 will take home $175,000 and secure a spot at the BLAST World Final, while the runners-up will win $70,000.

Photo via ESL

Teams

Group A

G2

Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Audric “JaCkz” Jug

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov

Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen

Coach: Rémy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora

Hampus Poser

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen

TBD

Coach: Daniel “djL” Narancic

Entropiq

Aleksey “El1an” Gusev

Viktor “Lack1” Boldyrev

Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov

Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko

Igor “forester” Bezotecheskiy

Coach: Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov

MOUZ

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Christopher “dexter” Nong

Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras

Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt

Ádám “torzsi” Torzsás

Coach: Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen

Fnatic

Alex McMeekin

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson

William “mezii” Merriman

Iulian “regali” Harjău

TBD

Coach: Jamie “keita” Hall

Looking For Org

Euan “sterling” Moore

James Savage

Mike “apoc” Aliferis

Benson “Liki” Niuila

Jared “HaZR” O’Bree

Coach: Mike “HudzM” Hudson

Group B

Vitality

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier

Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen

Emil “Magisk” Reif

Coach: Danny “zonic” Sørensen

Outsiders (VP’s players)

Dzhami “Jame” Ali

Alexey “qikert” Golubev

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Timur “buster” Tulepov

Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev

Coach: Dastan Akbayev

FaZe Clan

Håvard “rain” Nygaard

Helvijs “broky” Saukants

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Finn “karrigan” Andersen

Robin “ropz” Kool

Coach: Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström

FURIA

Yuri “yuurih” Gomes

Andrei “arT” Piovezan

Rafael “saffee” Costa

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato

André “drop” Abreu

Coach: Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira

ENCE

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi

Paweł Dycha

Olek “hades” Miskiewicz

Pavle “Maden” Bošković

Coach: Eetu “sAw” Saha

Sprout

Timo “Spiidi” Richter

Fritz “slaxz-” Dietrich

Rasmus “raalz” Steensborg

Victor Staehr

Max “Marix” Kugener

Coach: Danny “BERRY” Krüger

Group C

Gambit‘s players (participation and name to be defined)

Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov

Abay “Hobbit” Khassenov

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov

Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov

Timofey “interz” Yakushin

Coach: Konstantin “groove” Pikiner

Team Liquid

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski

Keith “NAF” Markovic

Richard “shox” Papillon

Joshua “oSee” Ohm

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Coach: Eric “adreN” Hoag

GODSENT

Epitácio “TACO” de Melo

João “felps” Vasconcellos

Bruno “latto” Rebelatto

Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara

Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer

Coach: Olavo “cky” Napoleão

BIG

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz

Florian “syrsoN” Rische

Nils “k1to” Gruhne or Karim “Krimbo” Moussa (to be confirmed by the organization)

Tizian Feldbusch

Josef “faveN” Baumann

Coach: Niclas “enkay J” Krumhorn

Movistar Riders

Alejandro “mopoz” Fernández-Quejo Cano

Alejandro “ALEX” Masanet Candela

Raúl “DeathZz” Jordán Nieto

Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia

David “dav1g” Granado Bermudo

Coach: Galder “bladE” Barcena

Party Astronauts

Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue

Ben “ben1337” Smith

Jonathan “Jonji” Carey

Jonathan “djay” Dallal

Peter “ptr” Gurney (stand-in for viz)

Coach: Joseph “Muenster” Lima

Group D

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Denis “electronic” Sharipov

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov

Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy

Valerii “B1T” Vakhovskyi

Coach: Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi

Heroic

Casper “cadiaN” Møller

Martin “stavn” Lund

Ismail “refrezh” Ali

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Coach: Richard “Xizt” Landström

Astralis

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander

Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth

Asger “farlig” Jensen

Benjamin “blameF” Bremer

Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke

Coach: Martin “trace” Heldt (stand-in coach)

Evil Geniuses

Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte

Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov

Jake “Stewie2K” Yip

Timothy “autimatic” Ta

William “RUSH” Wierzba

Coach: Damien “maLeK” Marcel

Complexity

Johnny “JT” Theodosiou

Justin “FaNg” Coakley

Ricky “floppy” Kemery

Michael “Grim” Wince

Paytyn “junior” Johnson

Coach: Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen

AGO

Damian “Furlan” Kisłowski

Maciej “F1KU” Miklas

Eryk “leman” Kocięba

Szymon “kRaSnaL” Mrozek

Denis “Grashog” Hristov

Coach: Mikołaj “miNIr0x” Michałków

Photo via ESL

Group stage schedule

All times are CT and susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, March 9

5:30am: G2 vs. LFO

9am: Entropiq vs. MOUZ

12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic

Thursday, March 10

5:30am: G2 vs. MOUZ

9am: NiP vs. Entropiq

12:30pm: Fnatic vs. LFO

Friday, March 11

5:30am: NiP vs. MOUZ

9am: Entropiq vs. LFO

12:30pm: G2 vs. Fnatic

Saturday, March 12

5:30am: NiP vs. LFO

9am: MOUZ vs. Fnatic

12:30pm: G2 vs. Entropiq

Sunday, March 13

12:30pm: G2 vs. NiP

12:30pm: Entropiq vs. Fnatic

12:30pm: MOUZ vs. LFO

Wednesday, March 16

5:30am: Vitality vs. Sprout

9am: FaZe vs. ENCE

12:30pm: FURIA vs. Outsiders

Thursday, March 17

5:30am: Vitality vs. ENCE

9am: FURIA vs. Sprout

12:30pm: FaZe vs. Outsiders

Friday, March 18

5:30am: Vitality vs. FURIA

9am: Outsiders vs. ENCE

12:30pm: FaZe vs. Sprout

Saturday, March 19

5:30am: ENCE vs. FURIA

9am: Outsiders vs. Sprout

12:30pm: FaZe vs. Vitality

Sunday, March 20

12:30pm: Vitality vs. Outsiders

12:30pm: FaZe vs. FURIA

12:30pm: ENCE vs. Sprout

Wednesday, March 23

5:30am: Gambit’s players vs. Party Astronauts

9am: GODSENT vs. Movistar Riders

12:30pm: Liquid vs. BIG

Thursday, March 24

5:30am: Gambit’s players vs. Movistar Riders

9am: BIG vs. Party Astronauts

12:30pm: Liquid vs. GODSENT

Friday, March 25

5:30am: Gambit’s players vs. BIG

9am: Liquid vs. Movistar Riders

12:30pm: Party Astronauts vs. GODSENT

Saturday, March 26

5:30am: BIG vs. Movistar Riders

9am: Liquid vs. Party Astronauts

12:30pm: Gambit’s players vs. GODSENT

Sunday, March 27

12:30pm: Gambit’s players vs. Liquid

12:30pm: BIG vs. GODSENT

12:30pm: Party Astronauts vs. Movistar Riders

Wednesday, March 30

4:30am: NAVI vs. AGO

8am: Heroic vs. Complexity

11:30am: Astralis vs. EG

Thursday, March 31

4:30am: AGO vs. Complexity

8am: Heroic vs. Astralis

11:30am: NAVI vs. EG

Friday, April 1

4:30am: Astralis vs. AGO

8am: Heroic vs. EG

11:30am: NAVI vs. Complexity

Saturday, April 2

4:30am: Heroic vs. AGO

8am: EG vs. Complexity

11:30am: NAVI vs. Astralis

Sunday, April 3