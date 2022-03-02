ESL says Gambit and Virtus Pro players can compete in ESL Pro League season 15 under a ‘neutral name’

The players are welcome to play in the tournament as long as they don't represent Russia, their organizations, or their sponsors on their clothing.

ESL has imposed sanctions on Russian-based teams Gambit and Virtus Pro ahead of the upcoming season of ESL Pro League due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These organizations have “apparent ties” to the Russian government and therefore are no longer allowed to be represented in the tournament.

Neither of these organizations are partnered with ESL nor qualified for the $823,000 competition via the ESL’s world rankings. The decision to block the brand of Gambit and VP, may not affect the CS:GO players in the end, though.

“We recognize that players are not complicit with this situation, and we do not think it is in the spirit of esports to impose sanctions on individual players,” ESL’s statement reads. “The Virtus Pro and Gambit players are therefore welcome to compete under a neutral name, without representing their country, organization or their teams’ sponsors on their clothing or otherwise.”

At the time of the publication of this article, neither Gambit nor VP has commented on ESL’s sanctions. It is unknown if these organizations will allow their players to compete in the event under a different name. Those teams made it into the playoffs of IEM Katowice this past weekend and are two serious contenders for the title of ESL Pro League season 15.

Other tournament organizers in CS:GO have taken more incisive steps to excluding Russian-backed entities. BLAST, one of ESL’s main competitors, has banned organizations from Russia from attending events for the foreseeable future yesterday, and Elisa Esports, a minor tournament organizer, did the same today.

In order to support the people of Ukraine, ESL has also implemented paid time off for affected employees, paid time off for employees that wish to volunteer for humanitarian relief, and is donating money to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Additionally, ESL has paused all the scheduled competitions in the CIS region and they’ll be played at a later time.

ESL Pro League season 15 will run from March 9 to April 10 in Germany. This edition has 24 teams and splitter them into four groups of six each. The three best teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.