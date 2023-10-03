How to fix ‘failed to locate official game servers with acceptable ping’ CS2 Error

It can be frustrating when you can't reach matchmaking.

An error that has long frustrated CS:GO players and is now frustrating CS2 players is the failure to locate official game servers with acceptable ping. This error has been a thorn in the side of Counter-Strike players for over a decade.

The more things change, the more things stay the same. Millions of players and items have migrated over from CS:GO to Counter-Strike 2 following the launch of the game-changing update, but it appears that some of the long-running errors that have consistently plagued the playerbase have decided to switch over too.

But what can you do about this error if it’s plaguing you in CS2? We’ve got some solutions for you.

What is the ‘failed to locate official game servers with acceptable ping’ error in CS2?

This error code means that the game has failed to properly connect your computer with the game server that your match would normally take place on. It means that the CS2 client on your computer has not connected properly with the server.

There are a number of possible explanations behind this error. It could be your own internet, it could be a problem with the CS2 or Steam servers, it could be a problem with the matchmaking service.

What to do when CS2 fails to locate official game servers with acceptable ping

C’mon, game, I just want to talk… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a list of possible solutions for this CS2 connection issue. Try each solution in order and move on to the next one if the previous one doesn’t work:

Check on the status of CS2 and Steam. Sites like DownDetector are a go-to first stop for real-time server status, and if either service is down, you can check the user reports there to see if others are having the same issue. If either service is down, you will just have to wait for them to be fixed. Verify the integrity of the CS2 game files. This should re-install any files that were installed incorrectly, perhaps due to a recent update. Go to CS2 in your Steam library, select Properties, go to Installed Files, and then click “verify integrity of game files.” Increase your maximum acceptable ping. Depending on your location and the status of servers, you might be too far from any acceptable servers. In-game, click the Settings gear in the top left, go to Game, then Game again, and then increase the ‘Max Acceptable Matchmaking Ping’ slider. Check your internet connection and confirm that the game is allowed through your firewall settings. A poor internet connection could be costing you the ability to connect properly.

