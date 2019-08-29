Heroic signs Snappi

Heroic has added veteran Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer to complete its CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

The 29-year-old will replace Adam Friberg, who left Heroic earlier this week to seek a new challenge in his career.

Heroic on Twitter Heroic is pleased to announce a returning member of our family, Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer! Read More: https://t.co/60vQLW7vjz

This will be Snappi’s second stint with Heroic. He played for the Danish organization from 2016 to 2018 until he left alongside Jakob “JUGi” Hansen to join OpTic Gaming in April 2018. Snappi was cut from OpTic in June and has been a free agent since.

Although Snappi has been an in-game leader throughout his career, including his first stint with Heroic, he’ll only be a player this time. Young star Benjamin “blameF” Bremer will keep his role as the team’s captain.

BlameF said that Snappi brings back the experience and stability that they lost in friberg. “He fits into our system and roles and he’s gonna make the team and everyone in it play better,” BlameF said.

With Snappi’s addition, Heroic have basically become a new team. Heroic’s previous lineup featuring friberg and Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen almost broke into the top 10 in HLTV’s rankings during the first half of 2019, but the organization has opted to replace both players with Snappi and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup, respectively.

Heroic’s new lineup will debut at the ECS season eight Pinnacle Cup, which starts on Sept. 10.