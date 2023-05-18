Heroic CS:GO star outlines why he thinks they can secure Paris Major trophy

Heroic are through to the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major semifinals on May 20 following a 2-1 victory against FaZe Clan on May 18 in the quarterfinals. Stavn, one of the best players on Heroic, said in a post-match interview with Dot Esports that Heroic have enough confidence to win the event if they reach the grand finals again like at the IEM Rio Major in November 2022.

“We obviously got the experience from that Major but also every other tournament after that,” stavn told Dot Esports’ reporter Mateusz Mitter after Heroic eliminated FaZe. “We managed to win [BLAST Premier Fall Final at] Royal Arena [after IEM Rio], so we know that we can win finals. We just need to be there when it is and hopefully, we can do it this time around.”

Winning the BLAST Premier Fall Final in November 2022 days after losing the IEM Rio Major grand finals to Outsiders meant a lot to Heroic. They had never won a tier-one trophy on LAN before that; all their previous big titles happened during the online era between 2020 and 2021, and fans doubted Heroic’s ability to adapt under the pressure of a LAN environment, which often includes live crowds.

Heroic arrived at the BLAST Paris Major in great shape as they made playoffs of ESL Pro League season 17 in March and lost the grand finals of IEM Katowice in February and IEM Rio in April.

The Danish team is undefeated on French soil thus far, having defeated FaZe, Apeks, and Liquid in the Legends Stage and eliminated FaZe on May 18 in the first quarterfinal match of the day. The BLAST Paris Major is Heroic’s last chance to win a Major in CS:GO since Valve will no longer sponsor tournaments for the game and will instead switch to Counter-Strike 2 in 2024.

