BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: It’s time for G2 to show some improvement

The $425,000 CS:GO tournament BLAST Premier Fall Final will run in Copenhagen from Nov. 23 to 27 and will feature eight of some of the best teams in the world.

BLAST Premier Fall Final will be held at Royal Arena and is the first S-tier tournament post-IEM Rio Major, which took place in November as well. This gives an opportunity to NAVI, OG, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and G2 Esports to redeem themselves from their recent performances.

Out of these six teams, G2 are the one that desperately need to play well at BLAST Premier Fall Final. Sure, FaZe Clan and NiP are right there as well after their early exits from IEM Rio Major, but G2 tops the list because they didn’t even qualify for Rio. The international squad featuring NiKo and m0NESY were eliminated at the hands of huge underdog GamerLegion at the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) and had to watch the first Brazilian Major from their homes.

G2 as the organization has made some interesting moves after the Major qualification failure. It has parted ways with head coach XTQZZZ after less than one year and replaced general manager Jérôme “NiaK” Sudries with Petar “peca” Marković, who previously worked with Valiance, CR4ZY, and FunPlus Phoenix.

Will these managerial changes be enough to fix the problems of the CS:GO team? BLAST Premier Fall Final will give fans a glimpse of this and other storylines and this article is perfect for you to follow it all.

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Nov. 23, day 1

