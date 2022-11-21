BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

Don't miss the first S-tier tournament since the Rio Major.

Photo via BLAST Premier

BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.

The eight BLAST Premier Fall Final teams have been split into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, with the group stage winners going straight to the semifinals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will play in the quarterfinals. All matches of BLAST Premier Fall Final will be best-of-three series.

This article will be updated every time a match ends. This is where you’ll find the standings, schedule, scores, and results of BLAST Premier Fall Final.

BLAST Premier Fall Final group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
FaZe00
Heroic00
Ninjas in Pyjamas00
OG00

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
Natus Vincere00
Team Liquid00
G2 00
Fluxo00

BLAST Premier Fall Final schedule, results

All times listed here are in Central Time and susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

  • 3am: FaZe vs. OG
  • 6am: Heroic vs. NiP
  • 9am: NAVI vs. Fluxo
  • 12pm: Liquid vs. G2

Thursday, Nov. 24

  • 3am: Group A losers match
  • 6am: Group A winners match
  • 9am: Group B losers match
  • 12pm: Group B winners match

Friday, Nov. 25

  • 8:30am: First quarterfinals
  • 12pm: Second quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

  • 8:30am: First semifinals
  • 12pm: Second semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 27

  • 10:30am: Grand finals