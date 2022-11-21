BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

BLAST Premier Fall Final, The $425,000 CS:GO tournament, will run from Nov. 23 to 27 at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Eight of the best teams in the world such as Heroic, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, and FaZe Clan are in Copenhagen to attend the event and fight for a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final in December and grab the $200,000 prize money for winning the Fall Final.

The eight BLAST Premier Fall Final teams have been split into two double-elimination format groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the playoffs, with the group stage winners going straight to the semifinals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams will play in the quarterfinals. All matches of BLAST Premier Fall Final will be best-of-three series.

This article will be updated every time a match ends. This is where you’ll find the standings, schedule, scores, and results of BLAST Premier Fall Final.

BLAST Premier Fall Final group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses – FaZe 0 0 – Heroic 0 0 – Ninjas in Pyjamas 0 0 – OG 0 0

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses – Natus Vincere 0 0 – Team Liquid 0 0 – G2 0 0 – Fluxo 0 0

BLAST Premier Fall Final schedule, results

All times listed here are in Central Time and susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

3am: FaZe vs. OG

6am: Heroic vs. NiP

9am: NAVI vs. Fluxo

12pm: Liquid vs. G2

Thursday, Nov. 24

3am: Group A losers match

6am: Group A winners match

9am: Group B losers match

12pm: Group B winners match

Friday, Nov. 25

8:30am: First quarterfinals

12pm: Second quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 26

8:30am: First semifinals

12pm: Second semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 27