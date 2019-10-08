Heretics acquires Lucky from G2

Heretics has replaced Gaëtan “JiNKZ” Jamin with Lucas “Lucky” Chastang from G2 Esports, the organization announced today.

Lucky is the final piece for Heretics’ CS:GO lineup. The organization made its first roster change two days ago by signing two-time Major champion Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey.

Lucky^ on Twitter I am very proud to announce that I am now part of @TeamHeretics. This is the beginning of a new adventure, I really believe in this project and I’m convinced hard work can bring us to the top 🚀

Lucky spent almost a year playing for G2, during which he helped the team finish in second place at the ESL Pro League season nine finals in June.

He was moved to the bench at the end of September, however, when G2 decided to go for international lineup by signing Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač from CR4ZY to replace Richard “shox” Papillon and Lucky.

Lucky will now reunite with two former teammates on Heretics from his 3DMAX time: in-game leader David “davidp” Prin and AWPer Bryan “Maka” Canda. He also played with kioShiMa at ESL One New York last month, so it shouldn’t take too long for him to adapt to his new teammates.

Heretics are the third-best team in France and will probably become the second-best squad if G2 makes another roster change and replaces one of its three French players.

If Heretics perform well and rise through HLTV’s rankings, this will change the current situation of the French scene, which no longer has many talented players available. One of the downsides to tier-two teams like Heretics, though, is that the organization can lose one of its players to bigger teams like Vitality if it decides to make a roster change in the future.

Lucky will make his debut under Heretics’ banner tomorrow at SECTOR: MOSTBET, a $50,000 online cup.