Health and technical issues ruin first day of Paris CS:GO Major RMR in Mongolia

The remainder of the day one matches of the BLAST Paris Major Asia RMR in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia have been delayed until tomorrow. Only The Mongolz and Twisted Mind concluded their match, and the tournament went on infinite pause during Rare Atom vs. VERTEX, initially because Rare Atom’s AWPer Andrew “⁠Kaze⁠” Khong fell ill during the match.

After over three hours, Rare Atom agreed to play with their coach Xielin “k4Mi” Zhu instead of Kaze for the remainder of the match against VERTEX. When the series was about to restart, though, the tournament organizer MESA, which is partnered with BLAST, ran into “persistent” server issues, according to HLTV.

“Due to ongoing server issues in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, a number of today’s matches have endured extended tech delays,” BLAST said in an official announcement. “To preserve the tournament schedule and team preparation time, we have made the decision to play matches two [Rare Atom vs. VERTEX], three, four, five, and six tomorrow [April 7].”

There are eight teams in total attending the BLAST Paris Major Asia RMR in Mongolia and they’re fighting for two spots at the $1.25 million Major in May. The Mongolz defeated Twisted Minds 16-10 on Inferno and VERTEX was beating Rare Atom 3-1 on Ancient before the game went into a technical pause for over five hours.

The rest of the matches meant to be played on day one were Grayhound vs. TYLOO, Eruption vs. Invictus International, The Mongolz vs. Rare Atom/VERTEX winner, and the winners between the other four teams.

The schedule for the Asia RMR now looks as follows:

Friday, April 7

3am CT: Rare Atom vs. VERTEX (VERTEX starts 3-1 up)

4:30am CT: Grayhound vs. TYLOO

6am CT: Eruption vs. Invictus

7:30am CT: The Mongolz vs. Rare Atom/VERTEX winner

9am CT: Grayhound/TYLOO winner vs. Eruption/Invictus winner

Saturday, April 8

3:30am CT: Lower bracket round one match one

7:15am CT: Lower bracket round one match two

11pm CT: Upper bracket final

Sunday, April 9