CS:GO team open up about preparation for Paris Major RMR: ‘We didn’t even practice’

Lobanjica, popular CS:GO streamer and one of the members of mix team Twisted Minds, isn’t expecting his squad to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major via the ongoing Asia RMR in Mongolia. Unlike what everyone in their position would do, the underdog haven’t practiced for the event after qualifying for it at the end of February, Lobanjica said in a candid interview with HLTV today.

“In all honesty, we don’t expect to qualify,” Lobanjica said. “We’re hoping to qualify, but we didn’t even practice. We had maybe, in the one month of break, 10 maps that we played together as practice. Everything else was arguing, tilting, being mad at each other, some internal problems, and we didn’t even want to practice. So we came here, and now everybody is okay with everybody. We didn’t manage to bootcamp sadly because of visa issues, but if we had the bootcamp then maybe it would have been better.”

Twisted Minds consist of Lobanjica and four other CS:GO FACEIT puggers—Shuaib “D0cC” Ahmad, Moustafa “BLACKEAGLE” Baghdadi, Ahmad “SpAwNnS” Kanaan, Kais “KD69z” Abduljawad—and they secured a spot in the BLAST Paris Major Asia RMR via the Middle Eastern qualifier in February. They’re more like a semi-professional team than a proper professional team as competing is not the main focus of any of the players. They’re more invested in doing content than grinding to regularly play at tournaments.

The Asia RMR in Mongolia has just got started and it seems Twisted Minds’ days are numbered, according to Lobanjica. The popular streamer expects D0cC and BLACKEAGLE to leave but wants to keep playing with SpAwNS and KD69z.

Twisted Minds are competing in the Asia RMR in Mongolia alongside The Mongolz, Grayhound, TYLOO, Rare Atom, Invictus Gaming, Vertex, and Eruption. There are two BLAST Paris Major up for grabs, and Twisted Minds are already one loss away from elimination after losing to The Mongolz by 16-10 on Inferno in the opening round of the event.