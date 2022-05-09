D0cC’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Play like one of the most popular content creators in CS:GO.

Shuaib “D0cC” Ahmad is one of the most popular CS:GO content creators on the planet. The 21-year-old streams regularly on Twitch and has a YouTube account where he posts content.

The creator also had a short tenure as a professional player, when he represented cats and Defusekids in 2019 and 2020.

His career as a content creator and a competitive gamer has made him a star, leading to many fans wondering what settings he uses in CS:GO. But, thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s D0cC’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Stretched HZ 240 ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 2 eDPI 800 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 90 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Low Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate D0cC’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch settings