D0cC’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Shuaib “D0cC” Ahmad is one of the most popular CS:GO content creators on the planet. The 21-year-old streams regularly on Twitch and has a YouTube account where he posts content.

The creator also had a short tenure as a professional player, when he represented cats and Defusekids in 2019 and 2020.

His career as a content creator and a competitive gamer has made him a star, leading to many fans wondering what settings he uses in CS:GO. But, thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s D0cC’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution1280×960
Texture Quality4:3
ScalingStretched
HZ240
ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse Settings

DPI400
Sensitivity2
eDPI800
Raw InputOn
Hz1000
Zoom Sensitivity1.00
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness90 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate D0cC’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;

Launch settings

  • -novid -tickrate 128 cl_updaterate 128 -refresh 240 -console – high -cl_interp_ratio 2+cl_forcepreload 1