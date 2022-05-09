D0cC’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Shuaib “D0cC” Ahmad is one of the most popular CS:GO content creators on the planet. The 21-year-old streams regularly on Twitch and has a YouTube account where he posts content.
The creator also had a short tenure as a professional player, when he represented cats and Defusekids in 2019 and 2020.
His career as a content creator and a competitive gamer has made him a star, leading to many fans wondering what settings he uses in CS:GO. But, thankfully, we’ve got you covered.
Here’s D0cC’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate D0cC’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 2; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshairusealpha 1;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 0.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.25; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;
Launch settings
- -novid -tickrate 128 cl_updaterate 128 -refresh 240 -console – high -cl_interp_ratio 2+cl_forcepreload 1