CS:GO player replaced at Asia RMR due to illness

The match has been delayed for more than three hours.

A CS:GO player was replaced in the middle of a match during the Asia RMR for the BLAST.tv Paris Major today after receiving medical attention.

Rare Atom’s Andrew “Kaze” Khong won’t be able to finish the match against VERTEX, which at the time of writing is still frozen at 3-1. As a result, Kaze will be replaced by coach Xielin “k4Mi” Zhu. It remains to be seen whether Kaze will be able to return to the competition for the future series or not.

UPDATE: Rare Atom vs. VERTEX



Due to illness, Kaze is unable to play the remaining rounds of the match. Rare Atom's coach will substitute in and play for the rest of the match. — BLAST.tv (@BLASTtv) April 6, 2023

The match began at 4am CT, and three and a half hours later has still not resumed. It’s however, expected to restart soon, according to HLTV.

Rare Atom will need to decide whether they want to keep playing with k4Mi or return to playing with Kaze if he feels well enough to return to thecompetition.

The Valve rulebook says a “team may make a substitution during a match or in-between maps only in the case of a medical emergency.” Although once the substitution has been made, the squad won’t be able to substitute again if it reverts to the main roster.

“Once the team reverts to the Core Lineup, it may not substitute again for any reason and must play shorthanded or forfeit if the situation arises” the rulebook reads.

If Rare Atom manage to win the match, they will face TheMongolz. If they lose, they’ll fall to the lower bracket to face Twisted Minds.

Two out of eight participating teams at Asia RMR will book their spots at the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major next month.