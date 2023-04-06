CS:GO players at Americas RMR face dilemma after internet and power issues

CS:GO players from North and South America arrived in Monterrey, Mexico, over the last couple of days to play the Americas RMR for the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major. But it turns out they’ve been running into some issues with practicing.

Journalists and players attending the Americas RMR have reported that the power and internet in the hotel the teams are staying in are constantly having issues. This was first reported by Dust2.br reporter Roque Marques on April 5, while some CS:GO teams attending the event also complained on social media.

“The RMR Americas player hotel, which will also be the stage for the games is having internet and power outages today, hampering final preparations,” Marques reported, according to a machine translation.

A few CS:GO teams, including Team Liquid, posted on April 5 that they’ve encountered the issue and joked they’re starting to lose hope.

Internet has been down for approx 23 minutes.



— Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) April 5, 2023

The problem will most likely be resolved sooner or later, but it’s still a big inconvenience for players to face a day before they begin competing in a qualifying tournament for the most important event of the year.

The Americas RMR will see 16 teams fight for a spot at the BLAST.tv Paris Major, which will be the last Valve-sponsored tournament in CS:GO. Five teams will earn their spots at the French Major, with the main favorites being Team Liquid, FURIA, paiN, and Complexity.

The American RMR starts today and will run until April 9.