Hatz to step in for ORDER at ESL Challenger Melbourne

Former ORDER CS:GO player Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic will play for them at ESL Challenger Melbourne in September instead of Declan “⁠Vexite⁠” Portelli, who replaced him in ORDER’s active lineup earlier this month.

Hatz has been signed as a stand-in due to Vexite being ineligible to compete at ESL Challenger Melbourne under the ORDER banner. The 21-year-old had competed in the qualifiers for Melbourne while he was still a part of his former team VERTEX and therefore isn’t allowed to play for ORDER in the main event.

The news comes as a blow to ORDER, who were hoping to use Vexite and improve the mediocre results the team had with Hatz at the end of the first half of the season like the early eliminations from ESL Pro League Conference season 16 and IEM Cologne. This also coincides with last week’s news that the ORDER organization ran out of money and had entered voluntary administration. ORDER is up for sale, according to chief gaming officer Chris “GoMeZ” Orfanellis.

The $100,000 ESL Challenger Melbourne is the first international tournament scheduled for ORDER following the summer player break. The tournament will feature ORDER and VERTEX as the domestic teams, in addition to OG, Imperial, paiN Gaming, Entropiq, Evil Geniuses’ former Party Astronauts lineup, and Wings Up.

With the addition of Hatz for the tournament, ORDER will have him playing with Simon “⁠Sico⁠” Williams, Jay “⁠Liazz⁠” Tregillgas, Alistair “⁠aliStair⁠” Johnston, and Joshua “INS” Potter one more time.