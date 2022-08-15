ORDER signs Vexite to replace Hatz in CS:GO lineup

Australian rifler Declan “⁠Vexite⁠” Portelli has rejoined ORDER’s CS:GO team today after just three months away from the organization. The 17-year-old will fill the spot left vacant by the departure of Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic earlier this month.

Vexite’s first stint with the ORDER was terminated in May while ORDER was preparing to acquire the former Renegades’ CS:GO roster in June. The Australian organization parted ways with Hatz after just two months, following subpar results at ESL Pro League Conference season 16 in June and IEM Cologne in July, in which ORDER didn’t even make it past the Play-in stage.

Welcome back to a very familiar face… pic.twitter.com/8k54U6ePTq — William Gray (@Mistergrayhound) August 15, 2022

Vexite had been playing under the VERTEX banner since he was released by ORDER in May. The player had a good track record with ORDER in his first stint, having helped the team qualify for international events such as DreamHack Open September in 2021 and ESL Challenger February in 2022. He boasts a 1.20 rating this year, according to HLTV’s statistics, and should be an upgrade on Hatz, at least on paper.

“I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to play with the boys,” Vexite said. “I’m ready to give it everything I got and I’m excited to see what we can do. Now let’s keep our heads down and focus on the [IEM Rio Major] RMR.

Vexite will play alongside Simon “⁠Sico⁠” Williams, Jay “⁠Liazz⁠” Tregillgas, Alistair “⁠aliStair⁠” Johnston, and Joshua “⁠INS⁠” Potter in his return to ORDER. The all-Australian team is already playing at the first Oceania RMR open qualifier and will face Encore tomorrow for a spot in the closed qualifier.