ORDER releases Hatz from CS:GO roster

He stayed for just two months with ORDER following the acquisition of Renegades' lineup.

ORDER’s Australian CS:GO lineup has been depleted to four players after the organization parted ways with Jordan “⁠Hatz⁠” Bajic ahead of the return of the competitive season.

The move comes a little over two months after ORDER acquired the roster from Renegades in June 2022. Although Hatz spent just a couple of months under the ORDER banner, he had been playing alongside Simon “Sico” Williams and Joshua “INS” Potter since January 2020, when he joined Renegades.

“I’ve worked with Jordan (Hatz) all the way back from the beginning of Renegades – over the years, he’s been a teammate, long-term housemate, dominant CS force, and most importantly a great friend to not only myself but the entire team throughout,” ORDER’s manager William “MrGrayhound” Gray said in a statement. “This team has always been a group consisting of real friendships and for that, it’s with an incredibly heavy heart to see him go.”

Hatz only got to play at two events during his stay with ORDER: the ESL Pro League season 16 Conference in June and IEM Cologne in July. He averaged an underwhelming 0.94 rating across these two events, according to HLTV’s statistics, and was among the team’s worst individual performers.

It’s unclear at this point who ORDER will pick up to replace Hatz. The pool of Australian players is limited and there’s not a big signing the organization can make with the exception of former Renegades, 100 Thieves, and EXTREMUM in-game leader Aaron “AZR” Ward.