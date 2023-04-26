GuardiaN to retire signature CS:GO AWP used for 8 years in auction

Legendary CS:GO sniper GuardiaN started an auction for the AWP Asiimov he used between 2014 and 2022 on the skin website Buff on April 25. The former Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan star set the starting price at $1,400 for this Field Tested AWP that has a 0.27687934 float and three different GuardiaN stickers applied to it.

This AWP Asiimov was with GuardiaN all the way during his prime years with NAVI and FaZe between 2013 and 2019, in which he won titles such as ESL One New York in October 2016 with NAVI and ESL One New York in September 2017, ECS season four in December 2017, and IEM Sydney in May 2018 with FaZe. The Slovak was also a runner-up at a Major twice, first at the MLG Columbus Major in 2016 and later at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in 2018.

Screenshot via Buff

The auction has kicked off at a time when GuardiaN has been inactive from CS:GO‘s professional scene since September 2022, when he was a part of Slovakian tier-three team Sampi. The veteran has been quiet on social media since then aside from playing a few FACEIT matches with fellow legendary players such as olofmeister, NEO, and GeT_RiGhT, but he regularly streams CS:GO on Twitch.

Selling his signature CS:GO AWP could mean that GuardiaN is about to retire as a professional player. Even though he’s not active anymore, he was the player with the most AWP kills on LAN before the BLAST Paris Major RMR in April 2023. KennyS surpassed him after the tournament, but no other player can realistically take the No. 2 spot from him as Counter-Strike 2 is set to release worldwide this summer and a new count will start.

Although GuardiaN’s Asiimov AWP doesn’t have the best float, it’s quite possible that he can offload it for a high value due to all the history he made with the gun.