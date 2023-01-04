GODSENT reportedly returning to CS:GO with a Major-level roster

Bad News Eagles, a Kosovar orgless CS:GO team that attended the two Majors of 2022, will most likely play under the GODSENT banner in 2023, according to a report by Portuguese outlet Fraglider.

Sener “SENER1” Mahmuti, Genc “gxx-” Kolgeci, Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, and Rigon Gashi will have the support of an esports organization for the first time since they formed the Bad News Eagles tag in February 2022 after leaving Team BL1NK, should the move to GODSENT come to fruition.

Bad News Eagles made it to the Legends Stage at the PGL Antwerp Major in May and did it again at the IEM Rio Major in November, this time knocking FaZe Clan, the reigning Major champions at the time, out of the competition.

Aside from the quintet of players, Bad News Eagles is currently managed by esports host and interviewer James Banks and is without a coach after the departure of Klesti “stikle-” Kola in December. The two-time Major champion Devilwalk was spotted coaching the team around the time stikle- left the project.

GODSENT has been absent from the professional CS:GO scene since June 2022 when it sold the Brazilian players TACO, Bruno “latto” Rebelatto, and Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer, alongside the coaching and managing staff, to 00 Nation. The organization also sold felps to Fluxo in August and Bruno “b4rtiN” Câmara to 00 Nation’s VALORANT team in December and is effectively without any players or coach at the moment.

The Swedish organization has a long history in CS:GO esports, having been created in 2016. GODSENT housed players such as KRIMZ, JW, flusha, Lekr0, dennis, and Brollan over the course of multiple lineups in past years. GODSENT’s last attempt in CS:GO was with the Brazilian roster led by TACO, which most notably qualified for the PGL Stockholm Major in 2021.