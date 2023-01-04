Banks: ‘Bad News Eagles are not joining GODSENT’

British esports host, interviewer, and manager of the Bad News Eagles CS:GO team James Banks affirmed today on Twitter that the players are not signing with GODSENT as the community had thought.

“I do not know where these rumors came from but Bad News Eagles are not joining GODSENT,” Banks said. “They had a good offer for us but it was based on representing them at the last Major with an option to extend it, which we did not agree to do. Then there were no further talks.”

I do not know where these rumours came from but @_badnewseagles are not joining GODSENT.



They had a good offer for us but it was based on representing them at the the last Major with an option to extend it, which we did not agree to do.



Then there was no further talks. https://t.co/3BmjbvVo1D — James Banks 🇺🇦 (@BanKsEsports) January 4, 2023

Banks’ statement comes after Portuguese outlet Fraglider reported earlier today that Bad News Eagles would most likely play under GODSENT in 2023 after spending almost the entirety of 2022 as an orgless project.

GODSENT hasn’t been around the competitive CS:GO scene since June 2022 when it sold TACO, Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer, and Bruno “latto” Rebelatto to 00 Nation, in addition to also transferring the head coach, assistant coach, and manager. The Swedish organization has appointed the CS 1.6 legend and former Ninjas in Pyjamas exec Emil “⁠HeatoN⁠” Christensen as co-CEO and revealed its intention to return to Valve’s FPS.

Now that Banks has denied that the Bad News Eagles quintet of Sener “SENER1” Mahmuti, Genc “gxx-” Kolgeci, Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, and Rigon Gashi are going to GODSENT, it’s unclear whether the Kosovar team will keep playing for themselves in 2023 or if they’ll join an esports organization in time for the ELEAGUE Paris Major cycle.