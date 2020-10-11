GODSENT, North, and Team Secret headline Flashpoint 2 closed qualifier invites

All of the teams and groups have been decided.

B Site have finally completed the closed qualifier roster for Flashpoint 2, detailing the eight CS:GO teams that received invites for a chance to qualify for the main event over the next few days.

From Oct. 12 to 14, those eight teams will face off against each other and the other rosters that made it through the open qualifiers to see who deserves a shot at the big leagues.

GODSENT, North, and Team Secret headline the direct invite teams, while Virtus Pro, Gambit Esports, and Winstrike Team head up the open qualifier squads. All 16 teams have been split into two, double-elimination groups that will all be played in a best-of-three format.

Only two teams will qualify for Flashpoint 2, which begins on Nov. 9 and will run until Dec. 6.

The Flashpoint team used HLTV.org’s world rankings to determine the seedings, and here are how the groups shaped up.

Group A Group B GODSENT North Secret AGO Endpoint forZe sAw Heretics Lilmix HAVU Winstrike Budapest Five VP Nexus AVEZ Gambit

Matches begin on Oct. 12, so tune into the Flashpoint Twitch page to catch the action.