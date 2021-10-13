Gla1ve returns to Astralis’ lineup for PGL Stockholm Major

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander is back in Astralis’ starting lineup after spending the last few weeks on paternity leave, the organization announced today. The in-game leader will take the place of Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen at the PGL Major Stockholm, the biggest CS:GO event of the year.

Astralis was keeping its lineup for the Major under wraps until now, but fans were expecting gla1ve to return in time for the $2 million competition. The PGL Stockholm Major will kick off on Oct. 26 with the Challengers Stage, which is where Astralis will start their campaign. There will be 16 teams in total in the first stage of the competition and only half will progress to the Legends Stage.

“Danny and I have had a good talk with Lucas [Bubzkji] around the decision,” Astralis’ director of sports Kasper Hvidt said. “He is disappointed, but he also knows he is a big part of the team, and he will give his best to help out. I have tremendous respect for a player and person like Lucas, however, we will always set the team we believe has the best chances to go all the way.”

Having gla1ve back in the lineup means that Emil “Magisk” Reif no longer has to be the team’s in-game leader. It’s a strong setup for Astralis since the core of gla1ve, Magisk, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, and Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth won the last three CS:GO Majors. The fifth player is the new blood Philip “⁠Lucky⁠” Ewald, who joined Astralis during the summer player break and has attended every tournament so far.