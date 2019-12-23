Gen.G signs BnTeT, completes its CS:GO roster

Gen.G is set to debut its first CS:GO roster in the 2020 season. The South Korean organization officially signed Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand from TYLOO today.

BnTeT has been playing for TYLOO since March 2017 and helped the team qualify for several big LANs, including three CS:GO Majors. The former in-game leader will now team up with Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Damian “daps” Steele, Kenneth “koosta” Suen, and Sam “s0m” Oh, four North American players signed from Cloud9 and Envy in December.

Gen.G Esports on Twitter We’re so happy to announce @BnTeTCSGO will join the Gen.G CS:GO roster! Over the last 3 years Hansel has done a fantastic job with @tyloogaming and we can’t wait for him to wear the black and gold. BnTeT will join us in the U.S. after playing in the IEM Asia qualifier.

The language barrier won’t be a problem for BnTeT since TYLOO has been speaking Chinese and English during their matches. Although BnTeT won’t be the captain of Gen.G, he may have an important voice on the team and help daps build the squad.

BnTeT’s acquisition makes sense because he wasn’t just a normal in-game leader for TYLOO. The Indonesian often top-fragged for his team during his almost three-year stint.

Gen.G already made its debut but without BnTeT. The team qualified for IEM Katowice North America closed qualifiers using the former Complexity rifler Hunter “SicK” Mims.

The closed qualifier for IEM Katowice will take place at the start of January, which might be Gen.G’s first official appearance with BnTeT.