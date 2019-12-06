Gen.G acquires autimatic, daps, and koosta from Cloud9

Cloud9 will rebuild its CS:GO roster one more time after three of its players signed with Gen.G today. The South Korean organization will have a CS:GO lineup for the first time since its foundation in 2017.

Tim “autimatic” Ta is the most notable departure from C9. The rifler had been playing for C9 since August 2016 and helped them win the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018, making C9 the only North American team to win a CS:GO Major so far.

In-game leader Damian “daps” Steele and rifler Keneth “koosta” Suen also joined Gen.G. They were signed by C9 in July and haven’t won any tournaments. Additionally, C9’s assistant coach, Christopher “Elmapuddy” Tebbit, will move to Gen.G to become the team’s head coach. Gen.G’s two remaining players haven’t been announced yet.

Gen.G Esports on Twitter We are honored to join the CS:GO community and welcome three veteran players as the core of our CS roster. Two more players will be announced in the coming weeks. Our goal is to bring home another Major to North America #WeAreGenG

C9, however, isn’t going to leave the CS:GO scene. The North American org will keep Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas, but C9 didn’t say if Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who’s benched right now, will return to the roster.

“In terms of CS:GO right now, where that puts us in an opportunity to rebuild our team from new, so I’m really excited about,” said James “JamezIRL” Macaulay, C9’s head coach.

JamezIRL also said that the players wanted to be transferred, which means that Gen.G is likely building a strong roster. C9’s efforts with this roster didn’t pay off the way fans were expecting, especially because daps couldn’t implement his tactical system.