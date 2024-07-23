Valve has sent live an update for Counter-Strike 2 today following the conclusion of the Esports World Cup tournament, and while the patch is small, one massive change will alter the way players defend on the game’s most popular map.

Recommended Videos

The July 22 CS2 patch contains a few changes for both old and new maps as well as a couple of small general gameplay updates, but by far the focus of the update is the height adjustment for the boxes on Dust 2 leading to the A site. CT defenders commonly use these boxes to boost an ally onto the short catwalk for a fast mid-peek. Now, you won’t even need a boost—a single player can make the jump themselves.

You won’t need to bring a friend anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While its uses are many, the jump onto short is primarily used by CT’s at the beginning of a CS2 round. Given the need for a second player, you don’t normally see defenders use the boost to retake a site, but now with the higher box granting a new angle of attack, retaking the bombsite changes dramatically. If you’re on the T side, expect new early contact with CTs in mid or a strengthened early defense on Catwalk.

It’s arguably the biggest change to the map since 2020’s updates saw the map’s skybox opened, allowing for set utility use on the B site, as well as the decision to flip the B site doors. The CS2 community’s reactions have been mostly positive so far, although pro player Smooya believes the change to be unnecessary, much like the mid-bench change on Mirage.

Other changes in today’s update include London servers for U.K.-based CS2 players, as well as the addition of the Copenhagen Major in-game trophies, something NaVi rifler jL has been pleading for since he and the team took out the Major in March.

The update is now live for all players. Here are the July 22 CS2 patch notes in full.

All July 22 CS2 patch notes

JL finally gets his in-game trophy for the Copenhagen Major! Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Maps

Dust 2 Modified crate stack outside CT Spawn towards bombsite A (short boost).

Nuke Numerous clipping adjustments across the map.

Assembly Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop.

Memento Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop.



Miscellaneous

Added official game servers in London, U.K.

Reduced fire effects penetration through thin walls.

Added 2024 Copenhagen Major trophies to player profiles (happy now, jL?).

Whitelisted cs_minimap_create_output_size setting for Counter-Strike 2 Workshop Tools.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy