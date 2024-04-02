Category:
JL’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

The settings for one of the best CS2 players on the planet.
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Apr 2, 2024 02:27 am
NAVI player jL stands holding a trophy in front of the Royal Arena crowd at the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Justinas “jL” Lekavicius‘ rise to the top of Counter-Strike 2 has been well-documented over the years. But the 24-year-old Lithuanian ascended above all after securing the tournament MVP award after Natus Vincere’s PGL Copenhagen Major victory in March 2024.

The star rifler worked his way through the lower tiers of European Counter-Strike, finally breaking through as a member of MAD Lions in 2021. His move to Apeks was swiftly followed by his first appearance at a Major in Paris, where he was a huge part of the squad’s semifinal finish.

Now, he heads up one of the most exciting cores in CS2 at NAVI and took home both the Major trophy and the event MVP in one swoop after a thrilling Copenhagen Major run. Naturally, fans are out in force attempting to emulate the Lithuanian maestro in-game via his settings.

Here are jL’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.

JL’s mouse settings for CS2

jL celebrating winning a match at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Major champion jL claimed the Copenhagen Major MVP with these settings. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Here are jL’s mouse settings in CS2. JL uses a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black, but with the values below, you can emulate jL’s mouse setup for yourself.

DPI800
Sensitivity1
eDPI800
Hz4,000
Zoom Sensitivity1
Windows SensitivitySix

JL’s CS2 video settings

Here you’ll find the video settings jL uses in CS2. JL uses a Zowie XL2566K monitor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Resolution1280×960
Aspect ratio4:3
Scaling ModeStretched
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness110 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode4x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailMedium
Texture Filtering ModeAnisotropic 4x
Shader DetailHigh
Particle DetailLow
Ambient OcclusionDisabled
High Dynamic RangePerformance
FidelityFX Super ResolutionDisabled (Highest Quality)
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyEnabled

JL’s CS2 crosshair settings

A player holds a pistol facing forward on Vertigo in CS2.
JL’s crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what crosshair settings jL used in the final of the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024. You can input the settings manually and adjust them to your specifications or copy the code below into your crosshair import settings.

SettingsValue
Crosshair CodeCSGO-siJp5-iBvEZ-yewes-HpMQO-3WfOQ
StyleClassic Static
Thickness0.7
Follow RecoilNo
DotNo
Length1.4
Gap-2.8
OutlineNo
ColorLight Green
Red0
Green255
Blue177
AlphaYes
Alpha Value255
T StyleNo
Deployed Weapon GapNo
Sniper WidthNo
You can set jL’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu then enter the code under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import.

JL’s CS2 viewmodel settings

Here are jL’s viewmodel settings in CS2. You can manually enter these in the settings menu or copy and paste the below code into the console.

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2; viewmodel_offset_y 2.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_usenewbob true;
