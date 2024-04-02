JL’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Justinas “jL” Lekavicius‘ rise to the top of Counter-Strike 2 has been well-documented over the years. But the 24-year-old Lithuanian ascended above all after securing the tournament MVP award after Natus Vincere’s PGL Copenhagen Major victory in March 2024.

The star rifler worked his way through the lower tiers of European Counter-Strike, finally breaking through as a member of MAD Lions in 2021. His move to Apeks was swiftly followed by his first appearance at a Major in Paris, where he was a huge part of the squad’s semifinal finish.

Now, he heads up one of the most exciting cores in CS2 at NAVI and took home both the Major trophy and the event MVP in one swoop after a thrilling Copenhagen Major run. Naturally, fans are out in force attempting to emulate the Lithuanian maestro in-game via his settings.

Here are jL’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.

Contents Mouse

Video

Crosshair

Viewmodel

JL’s mouse settings for CS2

Major champion jL claimed the Copenhagen Major MVP with these settings. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Here are jL’s mouse settings in CS2. JL uses a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black, but with the values below, you can emulate jL’s mouse setup for yourself.

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1 eDPI 800 Hz 4,000 Zoom Sensitivity 1 Windows Sensitivity Six

JL’s CS2 video settings

Here you’ll find the video settings jL uses in CS2. JL uses a Zowie XL2566K monitor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Resolution 1280×960 Aspect ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 110 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Boost Player Contrast Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Medium Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Shader Detail High Particle Detail Low Ambient Occlusion Disabled High Dynamic Range Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency Enabled

JL’s CS2 crosshair settings

JL’s crosshair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what crosshair settings jL used in the final of the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024. You can input the settings manually and adjust them to your specifications or copy the code below into your crosshair import settings.

Settings Value Crosshair Code CSGO-siJp5-iBvEZ-yewes-HpMQO-3WfOQ Style Classic Static Thickness 0.7 Follow Recoil No Dot No Length 1.4 Gap -2.8 Outline No Color Light Green Red 0 Green 255 Blue 177 Alpha Yes Alpha Value 255 T Style No Deployed Weapon Gap No Sniper Width No

Tip: You can set jL’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu then enter the code under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import.

JL’s CS2 viewmodel settings

Here are jL’s viewmodel settings in CS2. You can manually enter these in the settings menu or copy and paste the below code into the console.

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2; viewmodel_offset_y 2.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_usenewbob true;

