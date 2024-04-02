JL’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Justinas “jL” Lekavicius‘ rise to the top of Counter-Strike 2 has been well-documented over the years. But the 24-year-old Lithuanian ascended above all after securing the tournament MVP award after Natus Vincere’s PGL Copenhagen Major victory in March 2024.
The star rifler worked his way through the lower tiers of European Counter-Strike, finally breaking through as a member of MAD Lions in 2021. His move to Apeks was swiftly followed by his first appearance at a Major in Paris, where he was a huge part of the squad’s semifinal finish.
Now, he heads up one of the most exciting cores in CS2 at NAVI and took home both the Major trophy and the event MVP in one swoop after a thrilling Copenhagen Major run. Naturally, fans are out in force attempting to emulate the Lithuanian maestro in-game via his settings.
Here are jL’s mouse, video, crosshair, and viewmodel settings in CS2.
JL’s mouse settings for CS2
Here are jL’s mouse settings in CS2. JL uses a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Black, but with the values below, you can emulate jL’s mouse setup for yourself.
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|800
|Hz
|4,000
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1
|Windows Sensitivity
|Six
JL’s CS2 video settings
Here you’ll find the video settings jL uses in CS2. JL uses a Zowie XL2566K monitor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect ratio
|4:3
|Scaling Mode
|Stretched
|Color Mode
|Computer Monitor
|Brightness
|110 percent
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
|Boost Player Contrast
|Enabled
|Wait for Vertical Sync
|Disabled
|Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode
|4x MSAA
|Global Shadow Quality
|High
|Model/Texture Detail
|Medium
|Texture Filtering Mode
|Anisotropic 4x
|Shader Detail
|High
|Particle Detail
|Low
|Ambient Occlusion
|Disabled
|High Dynamic Range
|Performance
|FidelityFX Super Resolution
|Disabled (Highest Quality)
|NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
|Enabled
JL’s CS2 crosshair settings
Here’s what crosshair settings jL used in the final of the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024. You can input the settings manually and adjust them to your specifications or copy the code below into your crosshair import settings.
|Settings
|Value
|Crosshair Code
|CSGO-siJp5-iBvEZ-yewes-HpMQO-3WfOQ
|Style
|Classic Static
|Thickness
|0.7
|Follow Recoil
|No
|Dot
|No
|Length
|1.4
|Gap
|-2.8
|Outline
|No
|Color
|Light Green
|Red
|0
|Green
|255
|Blue
|177
|Alpha
|Yes
|Alpha Value
|255
|T Style
|No
|Deployed Weapon Gap
|No
|Sniper Width
|No
You can set jL’s crosshair immediately by importing the crosshair code above. Head to your CS2 Settings menu then enter the code under Game > Crosshair > Share or Import.
JL’s CS2 viewmodel settings
Here are jL’s viewmodel settings in CS2. You can manually enter these in the settings menu or copy and paste the below code into the console.
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2; viewmodel_offset_y 2.5; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_usenewbob true;