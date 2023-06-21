G2 solidifies CS:GO roster plans ahead of CS2 era with surprising choice

The 2023 summer offseason in CS:GO is one of the most hectic times as several teams are making changes ahead of CS2. But G2, one of the bigger organizations in CS esports, won’t take part despite the team’s mediocre results as of late.

Some fans were sure that G2 would make changes after not reaching the playoffs of the BLAST Paris Major in May and all the other lackluster results they had after winning IEM Katowice in February and the BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022.

There was a rumor that G2 would replace Danish in-game leader HooXi with GamerLegion’s prodigy captain siuhy, but G2’s CS manager Petar “peca” Marković buried the rumors once and for all on June 21.

“We stand firm in our belief and confidence in our roster,” Peca wrote on Twitter. “Over the past seven months, we have showcased our capabilities to the world not once, but twice. Every journey has its ups and downs, and we embrace that. No changes needed for now; our trust lies in our roster. Trust the process, just as we do. While recent events may not have showcased our best, now is the moment to regroup and focus on what lies ahead.”

After their undefeated run at IEM Katowice in February, G2 have not made it to the grand finals of a big tier-one tournament again.

The international powerhouse fell in the round of 12 of ESL Pro League season 17 in March, were eliminated with a 1-3 record in the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage in May, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals and semifinals of IEM Dallas and BLAST Premier Spring Final in June, respectively.

G2’s first event in the second semester is the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which will run from July 13 to 23.

