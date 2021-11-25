FURIA reportedly targeting saffee to replace VINI

FURIA has entered talks with paiN Gaming to sign the CS:GO AWPer Rafael “saffee” Costa to replace Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, according to a report by Globo Esporte.

FURIA confirmed through its CS:GO head coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira that VINI is not on the team’s plans for 2022 and the organization will look to add a dedicated sniper. Today’s report by Globo Esporte comes one day after the outlet reported Team Liquid was interested in acquiring him.

Eae galera!



Vim trazer uma atualização do time pra vocês, e comunicar uma alteração na equipe titular. pic.twitter.com/1rMd73qXKX — guerri (@guerri) November 25, 2021

VINI has been a part of FURIA since the organization was founded in 2017 to compete in CS:GO. He helped them become the best Brazilian team in the world and most recently took part in the team’s quarterfinals run at PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored event in over two years. The rifler said in a Twitlonger today that he wants to keep playing CS:GO professionally and is currently considering his options.

Saffee has been playing for paiN since 2020 and quickly became one of the best Brazilian players in the world thanks to his carrying potential with the AWP. Even though FURIA already made a bid for him, it’s not an easy deal whatsoever, because there are other teams interested in him as well according to Globo Esporte.

This might not be the only roster change FURIA makes for 2022. RushBMedia reported the Brazilian organization is looking to replace André “drop” Abreu, who was promoted from the academy team in August 2021.

FURIA is considering a number of options for drop’s place, including MIBR rifler Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes. Chelo was benched in October due to medical issues following a car accident and was replaced by former Bravos player Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian.