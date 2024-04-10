FURIA co-owner claims CS2 roster ‘requires changes’ following early tournament exits

FURIA’s Counter-Strike roster hasn’t had the best couple of months, as they failed to achieve meaningful results at tier one tournaments. After the latest exit, the organization’s co-owner said changes are on the way.

On April 9, FURIA lost to HEROIC in IEM Chengdu 2024’s lower bracket, which was the end of their journey at the CS2 event. Following the loss, co-owner of the org Andre Akkari commented on X about the future of the roster. In his statement, he explained changes to the roster are coming in the near future.

“FURIA’s moment in CS requires changes, and they will be done, [in] the smartest and possible way we can, and in [the] short-term,” he wrote, according to HLTV’s translation. “We never ran away from change. When it doesn’t happen, it’s for two reasons: We don’t want to change, or it’s not possible due to dates, market availability, or money,” he added.

FalleN was the only player with positive KD ratio in Chengdu. Photo by Joao Ferreira via PGL

Naturally, Akkari didn’t dive into the details about the potential changes. However, this statement is all but surprising given FURIA’s recent results. The Brazilian team has been lackluster recently, to say the least. At IEM Katowice 2024, they finished dead last at 21-24th place. They qualified to the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major by sweeping the American RMR, and even made it to the Elimination Stage. There, they were disqualified with a 0-3 record.

FURIA’s latest event was IEM Chengdu, which is currently ongoing. FalleN and his crew managed to win only one best-of-one series in China, though. They defeated Lynn Vision 13-9 in their opening matchup, then lost 2-1 to both MOUZ and HEROIC. The 32-year-old leader was the only player in the lineup who finished with a positive KD ratio, according to HLTV.

