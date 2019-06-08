FURIA and Vitality advance to ECS season 7 grand finals

FURIA and Vitality will face each other tomorrow in the ECS season seven grand finals after knocking North and NRG out of the tournament today.



The Brazilians eliminated their second Danish team from London and have a real chance of winning the title. Vitality are also looking sharp and showed resilience during the semifinals.



FURIA chose Inferno for the first game against North and it absolutely paid off. Kaike ”KSCERATO” Cerato started the day with a pistol round ace and was FURIA’s best player on the map as they won 16-11.



KSCERATO kicks off Inferno with an ACE (Inferno) Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

The series proceeded to Overpass and both teams put on a great show for the crowd. The game went back and forth and had overtime written all over it. North took it to overtime and they had the game in their hands with an 18-15 score. But FURIA struck back as Andrei “arT” Piovezan was on fire and got multi-kills in a few rounds, including an ace. FURIA locked in their grand finals spot with a 22-20 win.



arT stunning ACE to secure the round (Overpass) Twitch is the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers.

Vitality and NRG continued the Overpass show to start the second semifinal match, and their game went to overtime as well. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte surely gave it his all with 38 kills, but Vitality took the map 19-15 thanks to Alex McMeekin calling perfect rounds on their T-side. Mathieu “ZywOo” had the third ace of the day, too.



ZywOo saves the round with an ACE (Overpass) Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Alex continued calling good strats on Mirage and Vitality won some rounds by exploiting the B bomb site. NRG took a few crucial rounds but still faced a 9-6 deficit after the first half. The French squad dismantled NRG’s attacks and the North Americans didn’t know how to crack their defense. Nathan “NBK-” Schimtt got two quad kills, but ZywOo was the best player again as Vitality won 16-7 on NRG’s map pick.



NBK quad kill hold (Mirage) Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Vitality will have the chance to avenge getting eliminated by FURIA at DreamHack Masters Dallas last week. If NBK- and crew win, they’ll finally become a heavy contender for future tournaments. FURIA, on the other hand, can enter HLTV top 10 rankings and claim the title of the best Brazilian team at the moment.



NRG and North should be proud of their campaigns, though. Damian “daps” Steele’s men bounced back from an early elimination at DreamHack Masters Dallas and North are playing better after Valdemar “valde” Bjørn took over the in-game leadership.



FURIA and Vitality will battle it out in the ECS season seven grand finals tomorrow at 10am CT.

