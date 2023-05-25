Former G2 and Vitality CS:GO coach announces return after 6 month hiatus

After every CS:GO Major there’s usually a shuffle in the scene, with many teams swapping players and staff. If a squad is looking for an experienced coach, they can look at Rémy “⁠XTQZZZ⁠” Quoniam, who announced the end of his six-month break and plans to return to coaching on May 24 on Twitter.

The 34-year-old explained he had aimed to take a break after departing G2 Esports by the end of October last year to “take care of my family and myself.” At the same time, he underlined he “had the chance to work with great players, great people but also young people in the making and my wish is to continue it.”

XTQZZZ has been one of the best-known coaches in the scene since he took over Team Vitality as a coach back in December 2018. He spent three years with the French organization, with which he won IEM Winter 2021. Afterward, he joined G2 Esports, who he led to the IEM Katowice 2022 final. Although after failing to qualify for IEM Rio CS:GO Major last October, he left the org.

In the last six months, XTQZZZ has been focusing on himself while also “helping the management and CS:GO staff of Vitality,” he added. He assisted the team in securing the BLAST.tv Paris Major trophy, which they won last Sunday, May 21.

With Counter-Strike 2 on the horizon, a few teams in the scene will most likely go through some changes. Therefore, there would have been probably no better time to come out of the break and seek a return to action than now for XTQZZZ.

