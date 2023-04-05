Former CS:GO pro creates coaching program ahead of Counter-Strike 2 launch

Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez, a former CS:GO pro and currently an analyst at almost all premier tournaments, is taking a new step in his esports career ahead of Counter-Strike 2’s launch this summer. He created a project called Life Mind Games in which he’ll offer coaching lessons alongside his longtime friend and “certified business and life coach” Guillaume Jolidon.

Life Mind Games will start with a limited number of students and won’t focus only on the in-game aspects of the game, according to Maniac’s announcement. The coaches will charge 120 euros (approximately $132) per hour.

“We believe that to grow one must be willing to work on his game but also his person,” Maniac said. “Counter-Strike is way more than just clicking on a mouse. It tests your mental as much as your skill. It is our wish to guide you on that path, through honesty and respect, to become a better player, competitor, and teammate.”

A new adventure in coaching! pic.twitter.com/ShbOYINl0t — Maniac (@Maniac_CSGO) April 4, 2023

Related: Former CS pro shows off the best Counter-Strike 2 smokes on Dust II

Maniac mostly played for French teams throughout his career as a professional player in CS:GO, having notably represented LDLC in multiple stints and Titan between 2014 and 2015. The Swiss didn’t win too many titles despite playing for some of the best teams in the early stages of CS:GO, but he made it to the semifinals of the ESL One Cologne Major in August 2014, when LDLC narrowly lost to Ninjas in Pyjamas, who ended up defeating Fnatic in the grand finals and lifting their first and only Major trophy.

Maniac dipped his toes into professional coaching with Envy between January and June 2016 and helped them win the $80,000 Global Esports Cup Season 1 in February 2016. After that short experience as a coach, he came back to playing until retiring in May 2018 and becoming a talent member for the best CS:GO events. He’s also a psychologist.

Players willing to try out Life Mind Games’ coaching lessons with Maniac and Jolidon can reach out to the project by email. It’s unclear if the lessons will start in CS2‘s limited test, which only features Dust II, or in CS:GO.