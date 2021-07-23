Fnatic is reportedly negotiating with ALEX and mezii

Former British Cloud9 duo, in-game leader Alex McMeekin and rifler William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman, are in talks to join Fnatic, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

Fnatic’s CS:GO lineup has been depleted to just three players after the removals of the captain Maikil “Golden” Selim and one of its longest-standing members Jesper “JW” Wecksell in July, following a disappointing run of results in 2021. The organization said on JW’s benching that it’s looking forward to building an international team, moving away from its traditional all-Swedish lineup.

ALEX and mezii were both parts of C9’s international project that was branded the Colossus by its former general manager Henry “HenryG” Greener. The team was fully assembled in October 2020, but Cloud9 decided to move away from CS:GO in March 2021 as the team failed to make a splash in the competitive scene. ALEX has been a free agent since April, when he stated that would access all his options, including a potential move to Riot Games’ FPS VALORANT.

Mezii, on the other hand, has been playing for Endpoint since April, where he became the best player of the British squad, averaging an impressive 1.22 rating over the last three months, according to HLTV’s statistics.

Although mezii and ALEX would be good additions to Fnatic on paper, it’s unclear at this point if the organization will keep its current Swedish core of Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson, Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin, and Jack “Jackinho” Ström. Fnatic will have a couple of weeks to figure out its CS:GO lineup as the summer player break is in place and will last until Aug. 15.