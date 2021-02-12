FaZe stun Liquid in BLAST Group C opener in Twistzz’s debut

FaZe Clan’s first series with Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken couldn’t have gone any better. They dispatched his former CS:GO side, Team Liquid, in two maps today.

No one on the BLAST Premier talent team predicted a FaZe victory before the two teams opened their 2021 BLAST campaign against each other. FaZe were debuting Twistzz, as well as a "new IGL." Additionally, captain Marcelo "coldzera" David said this would be Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson's final event with the team.

Short and sweet from @FaZeClan 🤯



16-1 on Nuke to sweep the series. Wow.#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/3g3lCOezeq — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) February 12, 2021

But it looks like olof is going out with a bang. He led the way for FaZe on their map pick, Dust II. His 23 kills were pivotal to FaZe since their late T-side rounds allowed them to take the back-and-forth first map 16-11.

The first map gave an indication to fans that we were in for an exciting series heading into Liquid's pick, Nuke. But FaZe had other plans and absolutely shredded Liquid on their own pick 16-1.

Liquid took the opening pistol round but then surrendered 16-straight rounds. Twistzz, Helvijs "broky" Saukants, and Håvard "rain" Nygaard were getting whatever they wanted against a team that didn't look like Liquid. FaZe were all smiles and giggles in the in-game comms.

With this 2-0 victory, FaZe will advance to the winners finals against Natus Vincere, while Liquid drop down to play MIBR.