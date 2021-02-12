FaZe coldzera: ‘This will be our last tournament with olof’

FaZe Clan’s long-term stand-in Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer Gustafsson is on his last ride with the Counter-Strike team.

In a pre-game interview today with BLAST prior to their Spring Group C opening match against Team Liquid, FaZe's captain Marcelo "coldzera" David confirmed that this event will be the team's last with the CS:GO legend. He also spoke of a "new IGL" coming to FaZe soon.

The veteran rifler has been in and out of the starting lineup since joining FaZe in late 2017. Near the end of 2020, olofmeister was brought back off the bench as a "stand-in" following the departure of star Nikola "NiKo" Kovač. Olof joined FaZe after a legendary three-year run with Fnatic when he established himself as the best player in the world while also winning two Majors.

The news of olofmeister leaving shouldn't be shocking to fans, though. Coldzera said recently that the team would be eventually moving on from olof since the 29-year-old is considering retirement.

Olof's departure is the latest development in a flurry of changes for FaZe. The org signed Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken in January after his departure from Liquid and moved Markus "Kjaerbye" Kjærbye to the bench after less than half a year. Various rumors and reports point toward Finn "karrigan" Andersen rejoining FaZe as their in-game leader after his mousesports contract expires in the next couple of months.

If FaZe is victorious against Liquid, they'll face Natus Vincere in the winners final. Otherwise, they'll play against coldzera's old side, MIBR, in the lower bracket.