FaZe CS2 star rain breaks monumental record for longest stint on one team

FaZe Clan’s rain just broke a truly unique Counter-Strike record by becoming the player with longest stint on a single team since the beginning of CS:GO era.

Recommended Videos

As of April 21, the rifler has been with FaZe for 3,104 days, breaking the CS record previously held by EliGE and Team Liquid that ended at 3,013 days, according to HLTV. With the rest of the competition far behind and rain doing well in the international team, it’s unlikely someone will overtake the Norwegian anytime soon.

Third place in this competition is claimed by BTN, who’s been playing under Nexus’ banner for 2,841 days. KRIMZ and f0rest follow suit. The former has been at Fnatic for over 2,700 days now, while the latter represented Ninjas in Pyjamas’ jersey for 2,720 days.

Rain has been with FaZe through ups and downs. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via ESL Gaming

Rain’s mindblowing 3,014 days translates to more than eight years with FaZe, having joined the team on Sept. 11, 2015. In that time, he’s been through a lot with the org. Rain boasts numerous S-tier titles, including IEM Katowice, IEM Cologne, Multiple ESL Pro Leagues, and most notably, PGL Major Antwerp CS:GO Major in 2022.

More importantly, chances are rain isn’t leaving FaZe anytime soon, since there are simply no reasons to do so. At the time of writing, they are considered the best team in the world, winning IEM Chengdu 2024 on April 14. This year, they were the runner-ups at the first CS2 Major in Copenhagen. On top of that, they reached the finals of every CS2 event they attended, building a true legacy for themselves.

FaZe’s incredible streak could continue soon. The team has a number of events to attend in the coming future, including ESL Pro League Season 19, IEM Dallas 2024, BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024, and Esports World Cup 2024, just to name a few.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more