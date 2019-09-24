FaZe Clan reportedly close to signing coldzera

FaZe Clan is in the final stages of completing Marcelo “coldzera” David’s transfer from MIBR, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

FaZe will reportedly sign coldzera in time for him to play for the organization’s CS:GO team at ESL One New York, which starts on Sept. 26. The Brazilian will fill one of the vacant spots after Filip “NEO” Kubski and Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovacs left FaZe earlier this month.

The other spot will be filled by newcomer Helvijs “broky” Saukants, who will play at ESL One New York and ESL Pro League season 10 in October, according to FaZe’s star player Nikola “NiKo” Kovač.

Coldzera has been sitting on MIBR’s bench since he left the team in July. He’s been keeping his form in Europe, though, and he even attended a LAN event in Serbia with NiKo.

If this move is completed, this will be the first time FaZe has paid for a transfer since acquiring GuardiaN in August 2017. Since then, the organization has used several players who were on loan or free agents, like NEO, Richard “Xizt” Landström in 2018, and Dauren “AdreN” Kystaubayev in 2019.

Coldzera was nominated as the best CS:GO player in the world by HLTV in 2016 and 2017. He’s struggling individually since 2018, though. MIBR also went into a slump and stopped winning big tournaments this year.

Regardless of whether coldzera plays for FaZe, though, the team probably will have a hard time at ESL One New York against Astralis, Team Liquid, and NRG.