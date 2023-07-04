FalleN chose chelo over 2-time CS:GO Major champion to join him in FURIA—here’s why

Before FalleN and Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes were officially announced as the new two FURIA players for the rest of 2023 on July 3, the Brazilian CS:GO community hoped that the legendary in-game leader would recruit his old-time friend and former teammate fer to play alongside him one more time, a reunion ruled out by FalleN.

Despite the community’s wishes to watch FalleN and fer play together in a lineup that can contend for tier-one titles like Luminosity Gaming and SK Gaming in 2016 and 2017, FalleN told fer that he didn’t trust him this time around.

FalleN and fer recently reunited under the Imperial banner in 2022 in a project dubbed “Last Dance”, a reference to Netflix’s series about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, but fer asked to leave the team at the end of 2022 instead of fulfilling his contract. Fer told his viewers on a live stream on July 3 that he and FalleN had an offer to join another team, but FalleN chose to go to FURIA without him.

“He [FalleN] must have other reasons for not accepting [that offer],” fer said. “FalleN told me he didn’t trust me for this [FURIA] project. I understand his side because I could abandon the project halfway through. In Imperial, for example, I did that. We had a contract to fulfill, but I ditched the project anyway.”

Fer’s words sparked a huge discussion on social media and there were some fans that immediately crucified FalleN for ruling fer out of the FURIA project.

Fer, however, made clear that he and FalleN are still on good terms and even though he’s disappointed with the outcome, he understands that they must keep business separated from their friendship.

E como disse, justíssimo o fallen não querer um projeto comigo, ele me conhece mais que qualquer outro jogador ou pessoa do cenário, e super de boa isso.



Another reason that might have affected FalleN’s decision is the fact that fer has been on the sidelines of the professional scene since November 2022, when he played his last match for Imperial at the IEM Rio Major.

Fer has pivoted to content creation ever since, while chelo has been playing CS:GO practically non-stop since 2015 and was playing with FalleN in Imperial before the move to FURIA.

FalleN and chelo will debut under the FURIA banner at IEM Cologne, which will run from July 26 to August 6.

