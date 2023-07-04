FURIA paid a huge amount for FalleN, but CS:GO fans are convinced he’s worth it

FURIA finally signed FalleN on July 3, bringing an end to a long transfer saga. Shortly after putting pen to paper, it was reported the player cost the Brazilian team a hefty amount of money—but fans are still convinced he’s worth the price tag.

The Professor reportedly cost FURIA $700,000, which was $50,000 less than the termination fine in the player’s contract with Imperial, according to Globo Esports. While this is an enormous amount of money in Counter-Strike esports terms, fans believe it’s more than reasonable for a player like FalleN.

“Fallen brings lots of viewers and sponsors. Imperial had more viewers than Furia even in it’s worse moments. So the price is not only reflecting the impact on the server, but the money he brings along. The man basically pays himself,” one fan wrote in a July 3 Reddit thread. “I mean, marketing alone makes him worth it probably,” another added.

It’s tough to argue with this logic. When it comes to Brazilian CS:GO, there’s arguably no one like FalleN. The 32-year-old is a two-time Major winner and always brings in countless fans wherever he goes.

FalleN was leading Imperial prior to joining FURIA. Photo via PGL

On top of that, the release of Counter-Strike 2 is right around the corner, with the game set to launch sometime this summer. It has already elevated the hype around CS, and we’re certain it’s going to get even bigger once it eventually arrives sometime in the coming months.

FalleN has been thinking about retirement for the past few years, teasing the possibility a couple of times. Globo Esports, however, reported the player signed a two-year contract with FURIA, so we should see him at the biggest events for years to come.

