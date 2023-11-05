Falcons bench four CS players, setting the stage for huge transfers

Falcons are set to formally announce their new rumored super team after officially dropping four players from their active roster. Nathan “NBK” Schmitt, Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro, Laurențiu “lauNX” Țârlea, and Miłosz “mhL” Knasiak have all been moved to the bench.

Due to the recent plans of Team Falcons in CS, we are making changes to the team meaning @lauNXcs_, @NBK, @bodyy, and @mhLCSGO will be moving to the inactive roster.



We wish them the best and thank them for their hard work in the past months.#FalconsAreHere pic.twitter.com/tkpekXpYew — Team Falcons (@FalconsEsport) November 5, 2023

The first transfer silly season in the CS2 era has been a doozy, and no one has made more waves than Falcons. According to reports, veteran ENCE IGL Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer has verbally agreed to join the roster, and the Saudi Arabian state-backed team has already acquired Danny “zonic” Sørensen to coach the roster.

Thanks to reporting and rumors, Falcons have been linked to many high-profile players in the scene. They’ve already snagged four-time Major winner Magisk according to a report from HLTV, and other reports say superstar rifler Niko is heading to the team as well. According to reports, budding AWPer m0NESY is a Falcons target as well.

The moves, should they come to fruition, would instantly place Falcons in the “Major title or bust” tier of Counter-Strike teams. You don’t go out and get Zonic from Vitality and smash the G2 roster to smithereens without having expectations to win a title, not merely compete for one.

Barring a meltdown the likes of which is rarely seen from teams coached by Zonic, expect Falcons to be in the upper echelon of teams at PGL’s first CS2 Major next March. Not only do their moves assemble one of the best rosters on paper, they take away key pieces from other competitors: Vitality, G2, and ENCE.

With the rest of the field rebuilding (Heroic, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, and Cloud9 are also making roster changes), the top tier for Counter-Strike teams is as wide open as it ever has been. All it took was a war chest from the Saudi Arabian state.