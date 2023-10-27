Falcons reportedly signs Magisk for CS2 overhaul following zonic’s arrival

Four-time CS:GO Major champion Magisk is on his way out of Vitality to join Falcons and reunite with legendary coach zonic for the beginning of this CS2 cycle.

The roster change comes from a report by HLTV on Oct. 27 and should it get confirmed, Magisk will be the first CS2 player to join the Saudi organization Falcons following the arrivals of zonic and performance coach Lars Robl earlier this month.

Magisk’s name was thrown into the mix of potential players that Falcons is signing to assemble a superteam for CS2. The Saudi organization is also currently after G2’s star NiKo and ENCE’s veteran in-game leader Marco “⁠Snappi⁠” Pfeiffer, according to the HLTV Confirmed episode that aired on Oct. 26, and it’s possible that m0NESY will join Falcons too in case NiKo leaves G2.

If zonic and Robl intend to build a superteam for Falcons, it makes sense that Magisk was their first piece. The Danish rifler won three Majors under the Astralis banner and one Major under Vitality this year at the BLAST Paris event, all of them playing under zonic’s guidance.

Not only is Magisk one of the most successful CS:GO players ever, he’s also known as a versatile player who plays some of the toughest spots on the CT side and is a decent secondary shot-caller.

While Falcons has reportedly finalized a deal for Magisk and is negotiating with more star players, it’s still unclear who the organization will let go to create space for all these potential arrivals. The Saudi organization currently has a roster composed of NBK-, Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro, Laurențiu “lauNX” Țârlea, Miłosz “mhL” Knasiak, and Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas.

