CS2 superstar NiKo reportedly leaving G2 to join Vitality veterans on Falcons

A seismic shift in the competitive Counter-Strike scene is set to take place soon, with G2 superstar Nikola “⁠NiKo⁠” Kovač reportedly set to sign a deal that would move him to Saudi Arabian organization Falcons Esports.

The report comes from long-time CS reporter neLendirekt of French site 1pv.fr, who reports “the arrival of Nikola “NiKo” Kovač to Falcons is a done deal.”

According to neL, Falcons has agreed to buyout NiKo’s contract from G2 for “a sum measured in millions,” and a figure that could very well end up being one of the largest transfers not just in Counter-Strike, but all esports.

NiKo will leave reportedly leave G2, although at a currently unknown time, and head to Falcons to play under newly announced coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen, a five-time Major winner with Astralis and more recently Team Vitality. Vitality’s sports psychologist also joined Falcons this past October.

Zonic will reportedly not be the sole member of Vitality to make their way to Falcons either. Four-time Major-winning player Emil “Magisk” Reif has reportedly signed with Falcons according to HLTV, who reports that he will be the first official signing of a planned “superteam” for 2024.

Other names like Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer and NiKo’s G2 teammate Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov have also been named as potential Falcons targets.

NeL also reported G2 are fielding offers for m0NESY “in the millions.”

NiKo is regarded as one of, if not the best Counter-Strike player yet to win a Major, though he did come close with two grand finals appearance at ELEAGUE Boston 2018 with FaZe and PGL Stockholm 2021 with G2.

With the caliber of talent heading to the Falcons camp, the expectation for NiKo and the team will be to compete for a Major as early as in Copenhagen next year.