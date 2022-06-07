F0rest returns to Fnatic as a substitute for Pinnacle Cup

CS:GO’s $250,000 Pinnacle Cup Championship begins tomorrow. But until today, there was one team that didn’t have a full lineup for the tournament: Fnatic. The squad has now, however, recruited f0rest to stand in during the event.

F0rest currently represents Dignitas, though has been an inactive player for a month now. This means he’s free to re-join Fnatic and travel to Lund, Sweden, where the Pinnacle Cup will take place.

Patrik last served under Fnatic from 2006-2010, helping us cement our historic legacy in 1.6. pic.twitter.com/d2omGNMelN — FNATIC (@FNATIC) June 7, 2022

The 33-year-old player was a part of Fnatic from early 2006 to late 2010, winning numerous tournaments and cementing himself as one of the best players to ever play the game.

Fnatic has been undergoing a CS:GO roster overhaul recently after the team failed to meet expectations by not qualifying for the PGL Antwerp Major and IEM Dallas 2022. Last week, the British organization signed roeJ and nicodoz from Copenhagen Flames and is currently testing players for the last spot in the squad. The other two slots are taken by mezii and KRIMZ.

Patrik “cArn” Sättermon, Fnatic’s co-owner, revealed today that the player that had been trialing with the team was unwell, which resulted in the team needing to look for a stand-in. Luckily, f0rest was available.

When it comes to the Swedish legend, his future remains uncertain, with all five Dignitas players being available via a transfer.